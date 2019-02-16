Home Entertainment Kannada

Shanvi gets into flashback mode 

This schedule will see Shanvi shooting for Geetha till February 18. She also has Ravi Chandra, which is currently rolling.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is the depth of the character that is taking her on to the film sets, admits Shanvi Srivastava, who is currently juggling between Avane Srimannarayana and Geetha. The actor will be seen in a retro role, case in point being Vijay Nagendra’s directorial, Geetha, in which she will play a character from  the 80s. “The character in AVN has a simple look, which is in total contrast to the look in Geetha. For the latter, I am in the transition period from Indian to western,” says Shanvi, sharing her look from Geetha in which she will be seen in two shades.

So influenced with retro looks, Shanvi has come to note that the wardrobe of those times has made a comeback. “Which makes it hard to balance between the old and new look. I can only play around with the hairstyle and make up,” she says, adding that she is so involved in the look and feel of the 80s, that she doesn’t know which era she in. “I like to be in the 80s for sometime with the thick black eyeliner and dark eyebrows style,” she says.

This schedule will see Shanvi shooting for Geetha till February 18. She also has Ravi Chandra, which is currently rolling. The film, starring Upendra and Ravichandran, is directed by Om Prakash Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp