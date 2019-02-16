Shanvi gets into flashback mode 

By Express News Service

It is the depth of the character that is taking her on to the film sets, admits Shanvi Srivastava, who is currently juggling between Avane Srimannarayana and Geetha. The actor will be seen in a retro role, case in point being Vijay Nagendra’s directorial, Geetha, in which she will play a character from the 80s. “The character in AVN has a simple look, which is in total contrast to the look in Geetha. For the latter, I am in the transition period from Indian to western,” says Shanvi, sharing her look from Geetha in which she will be seen in two shades.

So influenced with retro looks, Shanvi has come to note that the wardrobe of those times has made a comeback. “Which makes it hard to balance between the old and new look. I can only play around with the hairstyle and make up,” she says, adding that she is so involved in the look and feel of the 80s, that she doesn’t know which era she in. “I like to be in the 80s for sometime with the thick black eyeliner and dark eyebrows style,” she says.

This schedule will see Shanvi shooting for Geetha till February 18. She also has Ravi Chandra, which is currently rolling. The film, starring Upendra and Ravichandran, is directed by Om Prakash Rao.