A story on IAS officers cannot be told lightly: Sathish Ninasam on 'Chambal'

Every role helps in building an artiste’s personality, believes actor Sathish Ninasam, explaining that actors establish themselves in society with the kind of roles they pick. He says this referring to his role in his upcoming film, Chambal — directed by Jacob Verghese--in which he plays as an IAS officer.

“With this character, I hope the audience understand me in a different way,” says Sathish, who is of the opinion that even though films allow writers and directors to put across their thoughts, which might be inspired by real-life incidents, it still remains a fictional piece of work. However, the impact is felt when actors reflect the characters within society. “No film can ever get to the root cause of the incident. Ultimately, it is how the audience perceive it, which is what matters.

Telling the story of an IAS officer requires to be ‘handled with sensitivity’, while playing the role of a bureaucrat is ‘risky’.

“That’s where a good director like Jacob comes into the picture. A story on IAS officers cannot be told lightly. I had faith that the director will set a different standard and plunged into the project. There also comes a time for an actor when they start taking mature roles. Probably, this is one. I am sure officers will be proud of the film,” he says, adding that the story of Chambal will serve an inspiration to the youth.

“They will wish to see an IAS officer like the one I play in Chambal. It might also trigger a lot of youngsters to become IAS officers and live like Subhash (the IAS officer he plays in the film),” Sathish tells us.

For an actor like Sathish, who is mostly known for his humourous, punchy dialogues and next-door characters, the actor is now trying his hand at a different genre. “When I can make them laugh, I can also prove myself with a role like this one. I trust in my audience and my film Lucia explains that best. The feedback has been coming in after the release Chambal trailer, and surprisingly, the feedback hasn’t been negative,” he says.

Talking of which, the trailer has been creating a buzz owing to a so-called similarity between a character in the film and officer DK Ravi. While neither denying nor accepting it, Sathish says, “Ravi was also an IAS officer, and certain aspects of his have inspired the film. But it’s not about one person.”

Sathish didn’t only refer to the script, but instead, studied various IAS officers, and took inputs from the director. “Chambal narrates the journey of officers and makes for an edgy thriller, throwing light on incidents that take place in an IAS officer’s tenure. ‘The audience should watch the film with a fresh approach. They must leave behind memories of my previous films, only then will they be able to travel with Subhash,” he says.