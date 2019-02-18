Home Entertainment Kannada

Daari Tappida Maga rolls into third schedule in Mysuru

The film, directed by Anil Kumar, features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, and has completed 30 days of shoot.

Published: 18th February 2019

Daari Tappida Maga

A still from 'Daari Tappida Maga'.

By Express News Service

 

Dheeren Rajkumar’s debut film, Daari Tappida Maga has begun with its third schedule, for which the team will start shooting in Mysuru from Wednesday.

The film, directed by Anil Kumar, features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead, and has completed 30 days of shoot. They now have another 30 days left, during which they will shoot the talkie portions and a montage song.

Dheeren is the latest entrant from the Rajkumar clan, and his film —made under Jayanna Combines — bears the title of his grandfather’s film released in 1975. Apart from the leads, the film brings in senior actor Charan Raj, along with Sadhu Kokila, Avinash and Chikkanna in the cast.

