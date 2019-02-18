Home Entertainment Kannada

My roots to my village helped me in Kalbettada Darodekoraru: Deepak Maduvanahalli

Kalbettada Darodekoraru, which sheds light on a village called Hangod and the daily life struggles — will hit the screens this week.

A still from 'Kalbettada Darodekoraru'

By Express News Service

Director Deepak Maduvanahalli, who debuted with Bhagyaraj decided to make a film, which is based on a novel written by Anush A Shetty. Kalbettada Darodekoraru, which sheds light on a village called Hangod and the daily life struggles — will hit the screens this week.

With the village’s mainstay being tobacco, the villagers have to deal with thieves who are always trying to outsmart the villagers. Having being born in Maduvanahalli, and lived there for 25 years, his strong roots to his village, and understanding of their lifestyles, helped him helm a subject like this, says Deepak, adding that he was in search of good content, and it was this novel that garnered his attention.

The director, through this film, is hoping to please senior actor Anant Nag too. “Coincidentally, the book was read by the legendary actor who loved the content.  I was told that he had even expressed an interest to watch the film on silver screen. While I am hoping the audience will respond well, I am keenly waiting for Anant sir’s reaction,” he says.

The film, made under Bridge Films, has screenplay and dialogues written by the director himself, along with Jagadish Nadanalli. With Nataraj of Rama Rama Re fame playing the lead, this film also features Shwetha Prasad, as the film’s heroine. The latter, who has become a household name with the serial, Radha Ramana, will now test the waters of the silverscreen.

The rest of cast includes Hemanth Sushil, Sundar Veena, Sringeri Ramanna and Radhika Bharadwaj. Another interesting aspect to this film is Anoop Seelin’s music, who has composed three songs. According to the director, the theme song which plays during climax is sure to give the audience goosebumps. Interestingly, the makers have brought in cinematographers — Kiran Hampapura, Lavith  and Pradeep Padmakumar.

Keeping his fingers crossed about his upcoming release, he says, “There’s a saying that usually film directors can’t satisfy the author’s and readers’ expectations. However, I hope that this film doesn’t disappoint either, “he signs off.

