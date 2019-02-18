My personality has inspired filmmakers to write strong characters for me: Thakur Anoop Singh

By Express News Service

Seldom do we hear of an actor who can fit the bill as both hero and villain. However, that’s Thakur Anoop Singh, who got this opportunity in Kannada. The actor, who entered tinsel town with Tamil film Singham 3 also made his mark in Telugu and Hindi with films like Winner, Commando 2 and Rogue. He is now preparing for his next outing in Sandalwood, Yajamana, that features him as a villain. Post which, he will seen as a full-fledged hero in Sunil Kumar Desai’s Udhgarsha.

“Hero or villain, from an artiste’s point of view, my intention is to win the heart of the audience through my varied roles,” says the eight-films-old actor, who feels lucky to have gotten prominence in every film he has been part of.

“My winning the Mr World title in 2015 created a buzz among filmmakers, who have been considering me as part of their movies. I’m privileged to have bagged some good roles. My personality has inspired filmmakers to write strong characters for me,” he says.

Anoop, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi films and also has a Bhutanese action-drama to his credit. He will soon be debuting in a Marathi film. In addition, a professional singer, he hopes to prove his versatility. “While I make a good hero, I can make an equally good villain. This, I think is the perspective of people. Unlike authentic villains like Pran or Ranjith, today, even villains do have something good to do in films. And this will be seen in my role in Yajamana.”

On his upcoming film,in which he will be seen facing-off with actor Darshan, he says that the makers have projected him in a ‘powerful and dominating role’ opposite a big star. “I just have to believe in the emotions of the character I play. Even if I am playing a villain, I imagine myself as a hero in every scenario. Of course, at no point do I deviate from the story,” he says.

Anoop prefers playing a hero over that of a villain only because he feels that as male leads there’s no limitation. “In case of villains, there are certain restrictions,” says Anoop, whose has drawn inspiration from stars he has associated with. “One common thread I have noticed between actors Suriya, Allu Arjun and now Darshan, they are very normal and humble, and a quality, I want to take back home,” he adds.

After Singham 3, Anoop says that the way he has been projected in Yajamana is at the ‘next level.’ “It gives me a kick. A large amount has been spent on my looks and style. They kept in mind the way I carry myself, and minute details have been taken care of, which makes my character very unique. The clash between Darshan and me is something interesting to watch out for,” he says.

Anoop is also thrilled that he was able to dub in his voice for Yajamana, despite Kannada being a new language for him. “It adds value to my character by default. I used to request director V Harikrishna to send me the lines in advance to memorise them. I also realised that unless you feel the emotions of the role, you can’t learn them by rote. Whether Tamil, Telugu or Kannada, I have always requested the script in advance because I don’t like prompting from anyone. It distracts me,” he says.

The actor is preparing himself to watch the first day, first show of the film along with the masses. “On the sets, I have seen the kind of fan following Darshan has and I am sure it is going to be a celebration, which I want to witness at a local theatre. Later in the evening, I will be taking my family—who are coming from Mumbai— for another show,” he says, adding that he is getting the vibes that the film will be a “blockbuster” after the success of the trailer.