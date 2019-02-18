Sudeep-starrer 'Pailwaan' to wrap up with a duet in Mumbai

By Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan is in the final schedule and will wrap up the film’s shoot with a duet song. This particular track will be shot in Mumbai from this Wednesday, for which a huge set is getting ready.

Incidentally, Ganesh Acharya, who did the Pailwaan’s title track, will also be choreographing this song featuring the lead pair - Sudeep and Akanksha Singh. With the song, director Krishna will be completing the film’s shoot. The project is now involved in post-production work.

Pailwaan will also be Krishna’s first venture as producer and is looking for a summer release. The film, featuring Sudeep as a boxer and wrestler, will be simultaneously released in many languages,

Meanwhile, the poster and teaser have created enough hype for the film, and is very much in demand by producers and distributors of different regions. We now need to know the strategies of the makers about how many languages they plan to release the film. Pailwaan will also see well-known actors like Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in the cast.