Shashank and Yogaraj Bhat join hands for a film starring Rishi

By Express News Service

Two directors - Yogaraj Bhat and Shashank are coming together for a film, but this time as producers. The film, made in joint venture of their respective banners - Yograj Cinemas and Shashank Cinemas will star Rishi. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, this will be one of those to join the actor’s kitty of films. The Operation Alamelamma hero is currently looking forward to the release of Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari.

His upcoming projects are Ramana Avatara, Gaalipata 2 and Sarvajanakarige Suvarana Avakasha, to name a few. Interestingly, the script for this yet-to-be-titled film, which is tentatively written as Production No 3 is by Yogaraj Bhat, and will have his assistant Mohan Singh at the helm.

He will be marking his directorial debut with this project. Director and producer Shashank had previously announced his association with Rishi for a project, and joining this team is Bhatru and his assistant director.

Currently in the final stages of scripting, the film will start with the pre-production work soon. Meanwhile, the team has brought music director Arjun Janya on board, and in the process will be finalising on the other technicians. As for the rest of the cast, the team will take a call close to the film’s shoot.