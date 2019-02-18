'Vajrakaya' heroine Shubra Aiyappa picks 'Ramana Avatara' as next

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shubra Aiyappa, who made her mark in Kannada with Vajrakaya, will sign her next after almost three years. The model-turned-heroine will be part of Ramana Avatara, which will mark the directorial debut of brothers Vikas and Vinay Pampapathi. Touted to be a comic caper, the film stars Raj B Shetty, Rishi and Danish Sait. While Pranitha Subhash was the first heroine to come on board, Subhra is the next to join the crew.

She was to play a crucial role in John Cena, a film by Simple Suni, which didn’t see the light of day. So, officially Ramana Avatara will be her second film. Shubra, who has made her mark in Telugu and Tamil, was recently in the news for the Kingfisher Calendar 2019, where she was featured in a bold avatar. Considering that she is choosy about her roles, it’s not a surprise that she has taken her own time to choose her next.

The makers had released the title teaser of the rom-com, written by the brothers and produced by Amrej Surja in association with Team Naati Factory, sometime in November 2018. The music for the multi-starrer is by Judah Sandy.

Chaitra Jagadish joins the bandwagon

Also making her entry to Ramana Avatara will be Chaitra Jagadish. She will make her debut in Mahesh Gowda’s upcoming directorial, Mahira, which stars Raj B Shetty in the lead. The film, which is currently rolling will have Rishi featuring as Rama, Danish as Sunny Prasad, and Raj as Alexander. However, character details of the two heroines, who have joined the crew is yet to be revealed.