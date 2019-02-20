Home Entertainment Kannada

At this stage, I don’t need anyone to validate my work: Priyanka Upendra

According to Priyanka Upendra, the film, now in post-production stage, have also applied for the censors.

Actress Priyanka Upendra

Actress Priyanka Upendra (Photo | Harsha BM)

By Express News Service

She’s at a stage in her career where validation from anyone isn’t validation of her talent. Priyanka Upendra, who is now looking at doing quality work, admits this saying, “I am still here, I am coming back or I want more doesn’t exist in my film dictionary anymore,” Having completed shoot for Lohith’s upcoming directorial, Howrah Bridge, which also sees her daughter (Aishwarya) in a pivotal role, the makers are looking for an April release.

According to Priyanka, the film, now in post-production stage, have also applied for the censors. “This is going to be a psychological thriller. Lohith has worked hard on the content. His kind of dedication is hard to find. In fact, he got into the details while making this film, which took almost one-and-a-half years. We finished an intensive schedule in Kolkata sometime in January,” says Priyanka, adding that the beauty of Kolkata has been captured very well by the director.

What next and she says that offers have been coming in, but she is yet to give a green signal. Priyanka has been approached to be part of a Tamil film, which she says is in the pipeline, and will talk about it once the deal is sealed. “Mummy sequel is also in the planning stage, but I have decided to make a  move only after the release of Howrah Bridge. I first want to know how this film will be received by the audience,” she tells us.

In the recent times, Priyanka has been making a conscious effort so as to not be typecast. “Today there is a lot of interesting kind of films happening, and I feel that the demarcation between a hero and heroine is fading slowly. Secondly, I don’t want to get typecast playing the role of a mother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law or just a hero’s wife.

If the movie has got a good plot and if there is an interesting role among the main characters, I will consider them. . There are certain genres which gives certain characters importance. And I am looking at those,” says Priyanka, who cites example of the recent Hindi movie Andhadhun. “These days, films are either hero or heroine-centric. But there are also those ‘in-between’  genres which is catching my attention,” she says.

To her advantage, she also has a platform, where she can produce herself. But everything requires a good content says Priyanka, who wants to keep the buzz going with quality. “I have always considered myself as an artiste and not just a heroine. I don’t mind not having much work, but I don’t want substandard work. I wouldn’t like people saying ‘Why did Priyanka do this?’ When I was young, I took up anything and everything I was offered.

That’s because I worked hard to establish myself. Now,  the focus has shifted to work I really enjoy. Today, I want to do films for my fans, and what my family likes to see me in, and roles where I can explore my creativity. I don’t mind doing a short film or something for Internet TV. All this, so long as my character is appreciated,” she explains. 

With Upendra having entered politics, the whole house is abuzz with the same. “I am trying to be up to date with Uppi’s work. At this point, he needs my moral support. With my children in high school, things are intense. There’s a lot of juggling to do. I also know that Uppi doesn’t want me in, unless I am ready to give my 100 per cent to it.  A lot of people have been asking me why I haven’t contested elections. But I feel, I need to have knowledge and commitment. Moreover, I still have a lot of things to do as an actor,” she says.

