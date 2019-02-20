Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Mahesh Babu to associate with Vinod Prabhakar and newcomer Sughosh

The film is currently rolling and the makers are on a hunt for a new heroine, which they plan to finalise in a week’s time.

Mahesh Babu (Center) and  Vinod Prabhakar (Right)

By Express News Service

Director Mahesh Babu, who took time to take off with his next, after Athiratha has decided to wield the megaphone for not one but two projects. A filmmaker who is known to introduce newcomers to the industry, this time, chose a techie, Sughosh.

Having completed his studies in the USA, his passion towards acting brought him to tinsel town. The film is currently rolling and the makers are on a hunt for a new heroine, which they plan to finalise in a week’s time.

Meanwhile, Mahesh will be associating with Vinod Prabakar for a project, which he plans to simultaneously take off. With Vinod, it is going to be an action-packed drama, and is now in the pre-production stage. The director will soon make an official announcement as and when they plan to go on floors.

