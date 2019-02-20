Home Entertainment Kannada

Manvitha Kamath’s bilingual titled 'Rajasthan Dairies'

Manvitha Kamath’s bilingual film made in Marathi and Kannada is titled as Rajasthan Dairies.

Published: 20th February 2019

By Express News Service

Manvitha Kamath’s bilingual film made in Marathi and Kannada is titled as Rajasthan Dairies. The film directed by Nandita Yadav will start from March 7, where she will be paired opposite newcomer Sumukh.

Touted to be a teenage romance and on-road journey, the film’s shoot will take place between Mumbai and Rajasthan.

The Tagaru heroine is currently juggling between two projects --  Anil Kumar’s directorial Daari Tappida Maga and Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s film starring Vasishta Simha in the lead. She will now have to schedule dates for her bilingual.

The film will also feature Kannada actors Arun Sagar and Rajesh Nataranga along with Mithun Chakraborty as part of the cast.

