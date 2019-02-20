Shivarajkumar clocks 33 years in Sandalwood, announces 125th film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

From 1986 film Anand to 2019 Anand, life, after 33 years, seems to have come full circle for Shivarajkumar. As he clocks in 33 years in the film industry, Shivarajkumar nostalgically recalls his journey. Currently shooting for P Vasu’s film in Kerala, which is tentatively titled Anand, the actor says,

“Thirty-three years...I don’t even know how to explain this journey. I am blessed to be in this industry, especially among fans and colleagues, who have kept me engaged throughout. With each year passing by, it is unimaginable to think how much love I have been showered. I don’t know if I have been worthy enough to receive this though. I owe my energy to the people,” says Shivanna, adding that critics have always helped him do better and understand his shortcomings.

ALSO READ: This is how Shivanna's 'Royal in Field' got it's name!

At 56, Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest stars today, who has lined up back-to-back projects for himself. And yet, he is unstoppable. Even as he gives a run to the youngsters, the Hatrick hero doesn’t believe in competing. “Each person has got their own style For me, more than a competition, I want to be with them and, at the same time, garner their support. Being with actors like Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), Darshan, Yash, Sudeep, Ganesh, Dhruva among others itself makes me feel good.

Even with the fresher lot, I am open to associating with them. Subjects, filmmakers, producers... everything about cinema drives me to take up interesting projects. You never know, ‘Yaav huttudadali, yaav haavu eruthe antha,” says Shivarjkumar, adding that he doesn’t take pride in overtaking others or showing off his capabilities. “I can only do how much my body sustains. I won’t overdo. In July I will be 57, and I know I can’t be like a 30-year-old boy. I might be able to pull it off on screen, but definitely not in reality. I only believe in healthy competition,” he says.

ALSO READ: Popular track Hosa belaku from Rajkumar’s recreated for Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha

This year is also extra special for Shivanna, who will starting his own productional venture, Sri Muthu Productions. “My mother (Parvathamamma Rajkumar) ran a production house, and this one will see my wife Geetha Shivarajkumar turning producer. My daughter Niveditha has already got into production with television and webseries. Geetha turning producer is very special to me. Even though I have 33 years of experience, in front of her, I still feel like a newcomer,” he says.

Shivarajkumar signs off with an announcement that his 125 film will be Bhairati Ranagal. “This will be made under our production house, and will directed by Narthan. The speciality of this film is that there will be a prequel and sequel. This, I think, is a first attempt,” he says.