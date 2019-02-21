Watching myself on screen gives different kind of high: Tanya Hope

By Express News Service

Tanya Hope, who is making her Kannada debut, is already creating a buzz with the song Basanni baa...in Yajamana. And for this she has music composer and film director, V Harikrishna to thank. The peppy song, featuring Darshan, is a hit and has been a favourite. “I am happy to be called Basanni. Secondly, I always wanted to be a part of a dance number, an opportunity I got with Yajamana. So far, I have only done songs that feature me in montage shots. Being Basanni, even for few moments, was exhilarating. I like dancing, and I went on to do a full performance. I should thank the choreographer Ganesh, who was very helpful with the dance steps,” she says.

There is more than to Bassani in Yajamana, says the young actor, adding, “My name is Ganga in the movie and I am a journalist. As an independent journo in the film, I help Darshan in a case that he is fighting for.”

Her team, including producer Shylaja Nag and Director V Harikrihsna, was welcoming. Like every newcomer, she also had butterflies in her stomach when she had to face the camera with big stars.

“The first day I had to stand opposite Darshan, I forgot my lines. Even though I was trying to keep calm, at one point, I felt I was freezing. Everybody was waiting for me to perform my dialogues, but I went blank. He did see me getting nervous and told me, ‘Stay calm’ and asked me to look at the camera and deliver the dialogues’. Eventually, I got comfortable,” says Tanya.

The film also sees her sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, and she is quick to explain that they have completely different roles. “Hers is a love angle and I am involved in solving a case. We have two dimensions to the story. At any point, there is no overlap in our roles,” she says. At no point had Tanya imaged that she would have two films (Yajamana and Tamil film, Thadam) of hers releasing on the same day (March 1). “I will be in Bengaluru and I am preparing myself to watch back-to-back films.”

‘Seeing myself on screen gives me a different kind of high’

Unlike the regular model-turned-heroine, Tanya was inspired by her sister to enter tinsel town. “When I was younger, it was my sister, who is four years older to me, who always thought of acting, modeling and dancing. “I was enamoured by her, and she was my inspiration to become a heroine. When we were young, she was the filmy one and the ‘Madhubala’ in the house. However, she didn’t end up pursuing it, but here I am,” she says.

Not coming from a film background, interestingly, she didn’t take acting class. ‘‘From my first film, I’ve enjoyed acting. I now love it so much that it’s just a part of me. I made a mark in Telugu in 2016, and have had three films released in Tollywood,” says Tanya, who is now looking forward to her debut in Kannada and Tamil.

Even as she is trying to get comfortable in each industry, Tanya says, “I’m not saying that I am there or I am perfect. However, I am putting in effort and I am not willing to give up and let it go. These are the key principles I am following in the industry. I believe that if you have an unrelenting spirit, you will succeed,” she says.

Irrespective of the language, Tanya wants to go where ever good work takes her. For her, the best part about being in films is the diversity and challenges each day brings along. “Watching myself on screen gives me a different kind of high,” she says.