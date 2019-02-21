Home Entertainment Kannada

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar returns to Kannada cinema

For Varalaxmi, who made her Sandalwood debut with Sudeep in Maanikya, Ranam will be her third outing in Kannada after Vismaya.

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The picture just got bigger for V Samudra’s directorial Ranam, a bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu, with south Indian heroine Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joining the cast. She will don the role of a CBI officer in the film that also features Chetan as a revolutionist and Chiranjeevi Sarja in an encounter specialist’s role. 

For Varalaxmi, who made her Sandalwood debut with Sudeep in Maanikya, Ranam will be her third outing in Kannada after Vismaya. Joining her will be another south Indian actor, Dev Gill, who is also playing a similar role. The two are currently taking part in the shoot being held at Minerva Mills where a large set has been created by art director Srinivas.

City Express got hold of a few pictures from the sets, which shows actors Varalaxmi and Dev participating in a major chase sequence. According to producer Srinivas of RS Productions, this stunt, choreographed by Thriller Manju, will be an expensive action sequence. It is said to cost Rs 10 lakh per day. “A nine-day schedule has been planned for this particular fight sequence. It will go on till Sunday,” he says. 

Samudra, who has predominantly worked in Telugu films, is venturing into making his first Kannada film. This project is being made in two languages, for which the makers have brought on board regional artistes. Nithu Gowda plays the female lead in the film in both the languages.

For this film, Chetan is styling himself as revolutionary freedom fighter Che Guevara, who was an Argentine Marxist revolutionary. Gurukiran will be scoring the music, while Niranjan Babu will take charge of the cameraman for the Kannada version.

