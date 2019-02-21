Sudeep’s 'Billa Ranga Baashaa' to have more than one heroine?

By Express News Service

Even as Sudeep is wrapping up a song sequence for Pailwaan, and will follow with the shoot for Kotigobba 3, there is already a buzz around his other film, Billa Ranga Baashaa, directed by Anup Bhandari.

Touted to be an action adventure, the very title suggests that the story is about three characters. This has led to speculation about the female leads in the film. And according to a little birdie, Billa Ranga Baashaa will have more than one heroine. However, in addition to Sudeep, who will play the hero, the cast is yet to been finalised.

The film, made under Sudeep’s home banner, SuPriYanvi Picture Studio, has an interesting tagline which reads — Once Upon a Time in 2209 AD. The film, now in pre-production work is likely to go on floors only after Sudeep completes shoot for his next film, Kottigobba 3. Meanwhile, the actor has his Bollywood film, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan. However, that will not stop the buzz around Bill Ranga Baashaa.