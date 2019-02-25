Actress Mayuri joins Dhruva Sarja's 'Pogaru'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Alot of serious thought has gone into the casting of Pogaru with makers springing occassional surprises with regard to the same.

Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna and Mayuri will be seen in Pogaru.

A lot of serious thought has gone into the casting of Pogaru with makers springing occasional surprises with regard to the same. With Dhruva Sarja as the hero and Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the film, directed by Nanda Kishore, has managed to bring on board actors like Raghavendra Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Dhananjay, who will play pivotal roles.

The latest to join the crew is Mayuri, who has been trying to create a niche for herself in the industry. “The heroine who has taken up impactful roles in the past will be seen in a prominent role in Pogaru,” says our source, adding that details of Mayuri’s role will be revealed by the director at the ‘right time.’ 

The actor, who will be shooting for the film in a span of 25 days, has had a line-up of films and has completed shooting Aatakuntu Lekakila, Nanna Prakara, and her portions in Rustum. Now, she is getting busy with Pogaru.

“A tag line as just a heroine doesn’t sound that great to me. It is important to be known as a performer, and such roles help me explore my versatility,” explains Mayuri. 

With Harikrishna scoring music and Vijay Milton as the film’s cinematographer, the shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad.

The cast also includes actors Ravi Shankar, Kari Subbu, Chikkanna and Pavithra Lokesh.

