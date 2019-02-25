Chiranjeevi Sarja to work with Shiva Tejas in 'Bhairava'

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja has bagged yet another film in his kitty. The project, titled Bhairava, is directed by Shiva Tejas, who has previously helmed projects such as Male, Dhairyam and Loud Speaker. This is the first time he is associating with the actor.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer blended with family elements, the project --- made under Nishchita Combines --- will mark the debut of producer Manjula Shivaarjun.

The film is likely to go on floors in May. Chiranjeevi has completed shoot for Singha and now has Jugari Cross and Khakhi lined up, which he is yet to start shooting for.

So far, the Bhairava team has brought on board cameraman H C Venu and editor K M Prakash. The film’s music will be scored by Sadhu Kokila’s son, Surag.