Nanda Kishore, Dhruva Sarja to pay tribute to Ambareesh in 'Pogaru'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The emotional bond that director Nanda Kishore and actor Dhruva Sarja shared with late actor Ambareesh, will be highlighted in their upcoming film, Pogaru. Dhruva stands next to ‘statue’ of Ambareesh, which is said to appear in a fight sequence.

Dhruva, who shares this pic on his Twitter feed, mentions: "Ambareesh mama had visited the sets of Pogaru during the first schedule. He blessed and supported us. He has never gone and will remain with us forever. Miss U Kanwar Lala Jai Anjaneya,” The director says that the ‘statue’ holds a lot of relevance, details of which cannot be revealed at present. However, he says that Ambareesh holds a special place in his heart and the film is a dedication to the Rebel Star.

“Fortunately, we did have him on the sets of Pogaru once when we were shooting the school sequences with Dhruva. Those moments with him are unforgettable,” he says. The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, is the second film of the director and producer after Adhyaksya.