Home Entertainment Kannada

Nanda Kishore, Dhruva Sarja to pay tribute to Ambareesh in 'Pogaru'

Ambareesh holds a special place in his heart and the film is a dedication to the Rebel Star, said director Nanda Kishore.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruva_Sarja_Ambareesh

Actor Dhruva Sarja next to late Kannada legend Ambareesh's statue. (

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The emotional bond that director Nanda Kishore and actor Dhruva Sarja shared with late actor Ambareesh, will be highlighted in their upcoming film, Pogaru. Dhruva stands next to ‘statue’ of Ambareesh, which is said to appear in a fight sequence.

Dhruva, who shares this pic on his Twitter feed, mentions: "Ambareesh mama had visited the sets of Pogaru during the first schedule.  He blessed and supported us. He has never gone and will remain with us forever. Miss U Kanwar Lala Jai Anjaneya,” The director says that the ‘statue’ holds a lot of relevance, details of which cannot be revealed at present. However, he says that Ambareesh holds a special place in his heart and the film is a dedication to the Rebel Star.

“Fortunately, we did have him on the sets of Pogaru once when we were shooting the school sequences with Dhruva. Those moments with him are unforgettable,” he says. The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, is the second film of the director and producer after Adhyaksya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pogaru Dhruva Sarja Nanda Kishore Ambareesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp