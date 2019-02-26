Anand audio bags rights of '99' for Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

Seems like music composer Arjun Janya is hitting the right notes with his 100th film 99. The latest is that the audio rights of the film, directed by Preetham Gubbi, has been bagged by Anand audio for a record price of Rs 50 lakh. This is said to the highest price in actor Ganesh’s career. For the film, which made the right noises, the actor sported a beard and put on a few kilos.

The film is inspired by the Tamil hit 96, and the director has woven the subject to match the local nativity. The music director has come up with seven songs for the film that also stars Bhavana in the female lead. Arjun is currently working on the sound mixing and re-recording done in London.

Meanwhile, the team plans to start releasing the single starting this week. The film, made Ramu Enterprises, completed the shooting in a 35- day schedule, and is now in the post-production stage. If all goes well, the makers are looking at an April release. However, an official date will be confirmed once the film is cleared by the Censor Board. With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, the cast also includes Samiksha and Hemanth, who play the younger version of the hero and heroine.