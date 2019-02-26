Home Entertainment Kannada

Anand audio bags rights of '99' for Rs 50 lakh

The film is inspired by the Tamil hit 96, and the director has woven the subject to match the local nativity.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 99

By Express News Service

Seems like music composer Arjun Janya is hitting the right notes with his 100th film 99. The latest is that the audio rights of the film, directed by Preetham Gubbi, has been bagged by Anand audio for a record price of Rs 50 lakh. This is said to the highest price in actor Ganesh’s career. For the film, which made the right noises, the actor sported a beard and put on a few kilos.

The film is inspired by the Tamil hit 96, and the director has woven the subject to match the local nativity. The music director has come up with seven songs for the film that also stars Bhavana in the female lead. Arjun is currently working on the sound mixing and re-recording done in London.

Meanwhile, the team plans to start releasing the single starting this week. The film, made Ramu Enterprises, completed the shooting in a 35- day schedule, and is now in the post-production stage. If all goes well, the makers are looking at an April release. However, an official date will be confirmed once the film is cleared by the Censor Board. With cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, the cast also includes Samiksha and Hemanth, who play the younger version of the hero and heroine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Janya 99 Anand audio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp