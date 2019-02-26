I am ready to shoulder responsibility: Rashmika Mandanna

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Two years and seven films. Rashmika Mandanna, who has been able to make a mark in the Kannada and Telugu industries within a short time span. She is now going to ready to test the waters of Kollywood with her first Tamil film with Karthi.

Having tasted success in both the industries, she admits that now, with the experience she has gained, she is able to shoulder pressure. “You never know whether you’ve chosen the right role or not. You just have to go by your gut instinct. However, if you are confident about the script, you are sorted,” says the Kirik Party heroine.

Currently in Hyderabad juggling between shooting for her Kannada film, Pogaru and Telugu film, Dear Comrade, Rashmika is looking forward to her next Sandalwood release Yajamana, in which she is paired opposite Darshan.

Her character, she describes as one who is ‘strong in her own terms’. “It’s a subtle character about an educated girl who knows when to stand up for herself and for others. The whole process has been a learning experience. Patience is a key takeaway for me, personally from this film,” she mentions.

Rashmika has got her priorities right and is now taking a stand as to what kind of films she wants to be part of. “It’s time I slightly deviate from commercial potboilers. That’s what I am trying to let the industry know. Of late, to filmmakers who have approached me with projects in Kannada, I have told them that my next film has to be something that will make me feel responsible. I am looking at strong women-centric roles which are relatable,” says Rashmika, who is looking at films such as Aruvi, English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi. I am sure the Kannada audience will prefer to see me in these characters, and I also feel it’s high time that I pick such roles,” says Rashmika, who prefers a mix of commercials and experimental films.

However, that’s in Sandalwood. With Telugu and Tamil films, she prefers character-oriented roles. “Even though I am getting a lot of offers, which are so called ‘commercials’, I am not taking them up. I feel that if the role I play is not strong enough, I don’t want to waste anyone’s time,” she says.

But how do filmmakers react to their films being turned down? She diplomatically replies, “Every human being has an ego. Obviously, if I say ‘no’, it hurts their ego. However, if they step back and think for a second from my point of view, they will know why I have taken the decision I have. I am not a mere puppet. If you don’t stand up for yourself, nobody else will. If I stick to only commercial films, I might last for few years. Irrespective of the number of years I put into the industry, I just want to be proud of the films I have done. I don’t want to regret that I did only commercial films,” she says.

Rashmika feels that while box office hits matter, she doesn’t want to just be tagged along with the hero.

“Heroines also put in equal effort and take the same kind of responsibility. However, it’s sad that even though the hero and heroine work the same way, heroines usually have a short shelf life. Even if they are accepted after 15 years, it is not the same way as they were accepted earlier. So, as long as I am in the industry, I am ready to take up initiatives and see them through,” says the actor, adding, “Through cinema I have met a lot of people and have been learning different languages and cultures. I have also started looking at films from a different perspective.”