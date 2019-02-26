Home Entertainment Kannada

Sayyeshaa Saigal makes Sandalwood debut with 'Yuvarathnaa'

The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, started with an action sequence and completed the first few position in Mangaluru.

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service
Sayyeshaa

Reports of Sayyeshaa Saigal making her Sandalwood debut in Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa now stands confirmed. The production house—Hombale Films-- made an official announcement on Monday regarding this matter. There were rumours that Sayyeshaa was among the other heroines who were approached but this rumour has been put to rest with her having been finalised.

The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, started with an action sequence and completed the first few position in Mangaluru. The team has resumed their next schedule in Dharawad from Monday, and Sayyeshaa is said to be joining the sets from Wednesday.

After Santhosh and Puneeth delivered blockbuster hit Raajakumara, they will once again be coming together with Yuvarathnaa, the music of which will be scored by V Harikrishna. With a tag line ‘Power of Youth’, the film features the Power Star as a college-goer.

