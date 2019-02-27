'Bichhugathii' motion poster to release along with 'Yajamana'

By Express News Service

Unlike usual theatrical trailers that are shown during the release of certain films, the makers of Bichhugathii Chapter 1 Dalavayi Dange are showcasing their motion poster on silver screen.

The first-of-its-kind attempt in Kannada cinema, this 35-second motion poster, featuring Rajavardan, who is playing the lead hero in the historical drama, will release along with Darshan-starrer Yajamana slated to release on March 1.

The film, directed by Hari Santhosh, has completed seventy per cent of the shoot, which includes talkie portions mostly. The team is now left with fight sequences and a couple of scenes with Hariprriya, the female lead in Bichhugathii.