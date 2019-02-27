Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganavi Laxman finalised as Nathuram's heroine

Even as Rishab Shetty is still basking in the success of his latest film, Bell Bottom, the actor is getting ready to don yet another interesting role in his upcoming film, Nathuram.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

 

Even as Rishab Shetty is still basking in the success of his latest film, Bell Bottom, the actor is getting ready to don yet another interesting role in his upcoming film, Nathuram. The film will mark the silver screen debut of director Vinu Balanja, who is a known name on small screen. The team was in search for a heroine, and after many auditions, they have found the right face in Ganavi Laxman.

The talented dancer and artiste from Chikmagalur, who has become a household name with TN Seetharam’s teleserial, Magalu Janaki, will simultaneously make her transition to the silver screen. While Rishab is said to be getting a new image with his role — -a follower of  Gandhian principles — in Nathuram, another powerful role is that of Kasturi which will be played by Ganavi.

Apparently, her previous performances is what caught the attention of the makers, who chose to cast her in the film. An official announcement to this effect will be made by the production house soon, which plans to begin shoot sometime in the first week of March.

The film, produced by HK Prakash, under the banner Shreedevi production, also features Anant Nag, Kishore, Shivamani and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. With Pragathi Shetty doing the costume designing, the film’s dialogues are written by Masthi.

