Home Entertainment Kannada

I am an actor first and then a hero or villain: Dhananjay

Dhananjay, who proved his mettle as hero, is often donning characters with negative shades.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhananjay

Actor Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who proved his mettle as hero, is often donning characters with negative shades. Case in point, Daali in Tagaru. And now, the audience have started accepting him for his baddie roles. After Daali, he is now famously come to be known as Mitayi Suri, a character he plays in Darshan-starrer Yajamana.

Incidentally, in Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru and in Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Yuvarathnaa, too, he will be playing a negative shade. In addition, he has Suri Popcorn Monkey Director and Daali, in which he plays the lead. This apart, the actor features in a pivotal role in Vijayaprasad’s directorial Totapuri. “I am an actor first and then a hero or villain,” says Dhananjay, who is happy that his baddie image is gaining him traction.

He goes on to add: “Whether hero or villain, the whistles and claps are coming in from my people for the characters I play. This makes all the difference. Ultimately, the connect I make with the audience is what matters,” says Dhananjay, who is glad that he is not being typecast. “No director has come and told me that only a particular character suits me. I have been getting varied roles. In a way, it is helping understand my strengths better,” he adds.

Playing the role of villains, Dhananjay has realised that it is not about screenspace but the impact he makes with his characters. “I am not the baddie who just wants to get beaten up. I don’t accept such roles. As a villain, even I need to do some work. There should some characterisation,” he says, adding that he has ‘become more human’ after playing villainous roles. “I am more clear in my head, and I more sensitive.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhananjay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp