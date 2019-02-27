Rakshit Shetty back as Karna in 'Paddehuli'

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s debut project Paddehuli has many surprises in store, and one of them is Rakshit Shetty’s special appearance in the film. This was revealed through the trailer that was launched by Challenging star Darshan on Tuesday. With this role, Rakshit will be seen on screen after a gap of nearly two years. Interestingly, in this film too, he will be playing the role of Karna, just like he did in Kirik Party, which was his claim to fame.

The intriguing trailer features Shreyas Manju and Rakshit in similar styles, playing Kabbadi. The latter is the captain of the Kabbadi team of the college.

Director Guru Deshpande, meanwhile, wants to keep up the suspense as to whether Shreyas is in Rakshit’s team or whether they are opponents.

In Paddehuli, Crazy star Ravichandran and Sudharani will be coming together after a hiatus. The film, touted to be a musical entertainer, has 10 songs, two of which have already been released. The music for this multi-starrer film, made under Tejaswini Enterprises, is composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath.