Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty back as Karna in 'Paddehuli'

Director Guru Deshpande, meanwhile, wants to keep up the suspense as to whether Shreyas is in Rakshit’s team or whether they are opponents.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty and Shreyas Manju in 'Paddehuli'.

Rakshit Shetty and Shreyas Manju in 'Paddehuli'.

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju’s debut project Paddehuli has many surprises in store, and one of them is Rakshit Shetty’s special appearance in the film. This was revealed through the trailer that was launched by Challenging star Darshan on Tuesday. With this role, Rakshit will be seen on screen after a gap of nearly two years. Interestingly, in this film too, he will be playing the role of Karna, just like he did in Kirik Party, which was his claim to fame.

The intriguing trailer features Shreyas Manju and Rakshit in similar styles, playing Kabbadi. The latter is the captain of the Kabbadi team of the college.

Director Guru Deshpande, meanwhile, wants to keep up the suspense as to whether Shreyas is in Rakshit’s team or whether they are opponents.

In Paddehuli, Crazy star Ravichandran and Sudharani will be coming together after a hiatus. The film, touted to be a musical entertainer, has 10 songs, two of which have already been released. The music for this multi-starrer film, made under Tejaswini Enterprises, is composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paddehuli Rakshit Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp