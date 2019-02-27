Vikram Ravichandran’s debut film begins with song recording

By Express News Service

Buzz about Ravichandran’s second son, Vikram, making his debut has been doing the rounds for a while now. While rumours were rife that he would be associating with director Sahana Murthy, the latest development is that the project is shaping up well.

The makers have brought on board music director Arjun Janya, who will start with the song recording from March 1. He, along with the team, will be heading to Kerala, where they plan to start this work.

This yet-to-be-titled project, made under Gowri Entertainers, will mark the debut of producers Somanna and Suresh B. On board are also cameraman Santhosh Rai Pathaje, editor K M Prakash and stunt master Ravi Varma. Simultaneously, dialogues for the film are being written by V Nagendra Prasad,Sandeep and the director himself.

The makers are planning to start shoot for the film from May, and Vikram, from his end, is prepping for the sets. He is undergoing a special training in fights and is also attending classes at Abhinaya Taranga. The actor’s debut is touted to be a youth love story with action as the mass element. Meanwhile, search is on for the film’s heroine, whom they will finalise as early as possible, along with the rest of cast.