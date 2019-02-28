Ayogya sequel script is ready, will take off after Madagaja: Mahesh Kumar

By Express News Service

Mahesh Kumar, who found stupendous success with his directorial debut, Ayogya, is most certain to go with a sequel, especially since the film, starring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita ram was declared as one of the most popular movies of 2018. Mahesh has locked the script and is ready to take off with project.

However, shooting will not begin immediately and until he finishes his committment with Madagaja, a film starring Sriimurali and produced by Umapathy. Ayogya 2, in all likelihood, will be his third film.

“The Ayogya sequel is surely going to happen and Sathish and I have been in discussions for the same. The script is ready, and will take off exactly from the last scene of Ayogya. The whole team including heroine Rachita Ram will be part of the sequel,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mahesh is also said to be directing a film for Bazaar hero, Dhanveerah and the latest speculation is that the director will be associating with yet another star for a fantasy film. However, Mahesh chose to be tightlipped about it. “Right now, my concentration is on Madagaja. I will talk about my other projects, at the right time,” he says.