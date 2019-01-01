Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s New Year on the sets of Yajamana

Darshan, who has always preferred to work on New Years is currently participating in the song shoot for his upcoming film Yajamana.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Yajamana

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan, who has always preferred to work on New Years is currently participating in the song shoot for his upcoming film Yajamana. The film directed by V Harikrishna is the last song of the film. City Express gets hold of a picture from the song sets, in which the Challenging star is posing along like a Yajamana, who will be seen shaking a leg for the peppy number.

Joining him are dancers, matching steps choreographed by Mohan. Interestingly, this particular track will yet again bring back the hit combination of director and lyricist Yogaraj Bhat and V Harikrishna - the latter, who is making his debut as director is also scoring music for Yajamana. Bhatru has written has lyrics, and the first line of this peppy song goes on the lines. Aagoythu Maryadhe Sastha Maalu and is said to be a fast number. The song to be completed by Thursday, the film will be through with the entire shooting. 

Yajamana is touted to be a mass commercial entertainer with family elements. The film featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead along with Tanya Hope shares screen space with Darshan. Yajamana also sees Thakur Anoop Singh as the villain and Dhananjay in a prominent role.

The film producers Shyalaja Nag and B Suresha are coming up with a huge budget film. In an earlier interview with CE Shylaja had mentioned of massive sets, story and Darshan driving Yajamana which promises to break several records. The film also sees several VFX scenes as well as 3D shots. 
However, there has been speculations surrounding its release, and the makers plan to announce at the right time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Harikrishna Yajamana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp