Darshan’s New Year on the sets of Yajamana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan, who has always preferred to work on New Years is currently participating in the song shoot for his upcoming film Yajamana. The film directed by V Harikrishna is the last song of the film. City Express gets hold of a picture from the song sets, in which the Challenging star is posing along like a Yajamana, who will be seen shaking a leg for the peppy number.

Joining him are dancers, matching steps choreographed by Mohan. Interestingly, this particular track will yet again bring back the hit combination of director and lyricist Yogaraj Bhat and V Harikrishna - the latter, who is making his debut as director is also scoring music for Yajamana. Bhatru has written has lyrics, and the first line of this peppy song goes on the lines. Aagoythu Maryadhe Sastha Maalu and is said to be a fast number. The song to be completed by Thursday, the film will be through with the entire shooting.

Yajamana is touted to be a mass commercial entertainer with family elements. The film featuring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead along with Tanya Hope shares screen space with Darshan. Yajamana also sees Thakur Anoop Singh as the villain and Dhananjay in a prominent role.

The film producers Shyalaja Nag and B Suresha are coming up with a huge budget film. In an earlier interview with CE Shylaja had mentioned of massive sets, story and Darshan driving Yajamana which promises to break several records. The film also sees several VFX scenes as well as 3D shots.

However, there has been speculations surrounding its release, and the makers plan to announce at the right time.