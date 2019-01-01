Director Chandru is now a fan of Rachita Ram 

CE Features By

Express News Service

Rachita Ram

R Chandru, the director of Upendra starrer, I Love You, admits that he has become a big fan of Rachita Ram, the heroine of the film. Talking about the reason, he said that he was impressed with the way the Bulbul heroine took on a challenge by playing a ‘bold’ role in the film.

The trailer that released on Sunday gave a glimpse of one of her scenes with Upendra which took everybody by surprise. However, the director did not reveal whether the ‘bold’ scene is part of a song or the film’s storyline. “As a heroine, Rachita justified the character and went with what the story demanded as well as the director’s vision. She understands the circumstances and the situation of this particular sequence and she performed accordingly.

As an actor she has been a thorough professional,” says Chandru. The film also features Sonu Gowda as Upendra’s wife. Now in post-production phase, the director is targetting a February 14th release to match with Valentine's day which he said would be apt for the title.

However, the team is yet to make an announcement. The film was made under Chandru’s home production and has Kiran Thotambilu composing the music score and Naveen Kumar as the film’s cameraman.