Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Chandru is now a fan of Rachita Ram 

R  Chandru, the director of Upendra starrer, I Love You, admits that he has become a big fan of Rachita Ram, the heroine of the film.

Published: 01st January 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Director R Chandru

By CE Features
Express News Service

 

Rachita Ram

R  Chandru, the director of Upendra starrer, I Love You, admits that he has become a big fan of Rachita Ram, the heroine of the film. Talking about the reason,  he said that he was impressed with the way the Bulbul heroine took on a challenge by playing a ‘bold’ role in the film.

The trailer that released on Sunday gave a glimpse of one of her scenes with Upendra which took everybody by surprise. However, the director did not reveal whether the ‘bold’ scene is part of a song or the film’s storyline. “As a heroine, Rachita justified the character and went with what the story demanded as well as the director’s vision. She understands the circumstances and the situation of this particular sequence and she performed accordingly.

 As an actor she has been a thorough professional,” says Chandru. The film also features Sonu Gowda as Upendra’s wife. Now in post-production phase, the director is targetting a February 14th release to match with Valentine's day which he said would be apt for the title.

However, the team is yet to make an announcement. The film was made under Chandru’s home production and has Kiran Thotambilu composing the music score and Naveen Kumar as the film’s cameraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandru Rachita Ram 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp