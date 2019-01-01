From Tanya Hope to Abhishek Gowda: Kannada cinema will have fresh faces in 2019

By Express News Service

The New Year promises to be a starry affair with movies by top-league Kannada actors all set to be released in 2019. Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasaarvabhouma and Yuvaratna, Darshan’s Kurukshetra and Yajamana, Sudeep’s Pailwaan and Kotigobba 3, Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana, Srimurali’s Bharaate and Madagaja, Ganesh’s Geetha, Gimmick and 99 figure are on the list of release lined up this year.

But even besides the huge list of star films to look forward to, the new year will also see a whole new crop of newcomers looking to make a mark in the industry. From the children of film stars to son’s of producers debuting in films, City Express lists out the people to watch out for in 2019.

Abhishek Gowda

Abhishek will be one of the star kids to make his debut in Sandalwood with Amar — a film directed by Nagashekar. Son of well-known actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek walking in his parents footsteps, will be hitting the silver screen this year. The film is made under the Sandesh Productions banner. Abhishek has a Masters degree from a London college. The newbie, who wanted to get into acting is trained in martial arts and kickboxing and has also learnt the nuances of acting before facing the camera. The film, in the last leg of shooting currently, features Tanya Hope opposite him and consists of a major cast.

Shreyas Manju

Shreyas is the son of producer Manju and one of the youngest actors to debut in Sandalwood in 2019. The debutant will be launched with Guru Despande’s Paddehuli for which shooting has been completed and the movie is now in post-production stage. Before getting into acting, Shreyas did a course in drama and went to Vishakapatnam and trained at the Satyanand Film Institute where actors such as Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are alumni. Here, he learnt various art forms. He is also trained in the technical aspects of acting at Adishakti Theatre in Puducherry, where they taught him methods of expression, Kallari, underwater breathing and expressions. In his first film, he is paired opposite Nishvika Naidu along with Ravichandran and Sudharani playing important roles.

Sanchith Sanjeev

Kichcha Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev is ready to face the camera. The actor has done a two-year course at the New York Film Academy and was trained in filmmaking, acting and cinematography. With seven years of experience at working behind the scenes, doing short films and advertisement commercials, Sanchith has also been closely associated with films made under Kichcha Production house. He is now getting prepped to face the camera and camping in Mumbai between January and March and will be training in MMA fighting and fitness.

Virat

Director AP Arjun of Ambari and Addhuri fame is introducing Virat to tinsel town with his upcoming film KISS. The newbie in Sandalwood town is making a transition from the small screen to the silverscreen. The film has the story and screenplay written by Arjun himself and the director has also roped in Sreeleela, The film is being made under Rashtrakuta Pictures banner and the first single from KISS will be out today. The film has V Harikrishna composing the music.

Dheeren Ramkumar

Dheeren Ramkumar will be latest Sandalwood entrant from the Rajkumar clan. He is the grandson of Dr Rajkumar and the son of Poornima Rajkumar and Ramkumar. His launch pad film is directed by Anil Kumar and was made under Jayanna Combines titled Daari Tappida Maga.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela makes her debut with KISS. The young talent, daughter of gynaecologist Dr Swarnalatha, is determined to be a doctor and is currently juggling between acting and studies. She gets her second break with Bharaate in which she is paired opposite Sriimurali.

Dhanya Ramkumar

Dhanya Ramkumar will be the first girl to be entering the world of Sandalwood from the Rajkumar clan and will be making her debut in a Kannada film. The daughter of Ramkumar and Poornima, the young talent is currently getting trained at Abhinaya Taranga and is looking forward to be part of some good projects.

Tanya Hope

Miss India 2015 finalist, Tanya Hope, who made her Tollywood debut with Appatlo Okadundevadu, will be making her Sandalwood debut this year. The heroine, has four films lined up - Home Minister with Upendra, in which she plays the second lead, Udgharsha, directed by Sunil Kumar Desai,

Yajamana in which she shares screen space with Darshan along with Rashmika Mandanna and Amar with Abhishek in which she plays the female lead.