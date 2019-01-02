Ganesh and team back in Bengaluru after ‘chilling’ shoot in Manali for Geetha

By Express News Service

Ganesh and the team of Geetha are back in Bengaluru after completing their first schedule of shooting in Kolkata and Manali. “We started on a good note in Kolkata, but shooting at Manali was done in rough climate conditions. The weather was often under -14 degree Celsius and shooting was a task. However, we managed to shoot scenes as well a song,” says Vijay Nagendra, sharing few stills from the film’s sets featuring Ganesh and the three heroines — Parvathy Arun, Praya Martin and Shanvi Srivastava. The first two are making their mark in the Kannada film industry. “We have completed 15 days and that covers 20 per cent of the film,” the director told CE.

Planning for the second schedule of filming is ongoing, which the crew will resume from January 28 onwards. Ganesh, who is juggling between his other film, 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi, will be joining the sets of the film from this week and will be completing shooting major portions of the film. He will head back to the sets of Vijay Nagendra’s directorial later.

Meanwhile, the director, wasting no time, is planning to edit the portions that have already been shot. The film is made under Golden Movies banner, in association with producer Syed Salaam, music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli.