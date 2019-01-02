Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh and team back in Bengaluru after ‘chilling’ shoot in Manali for Geetha

Ganesh and the team of Geetha are back in the city after completing their first schedule of shooting in Kolkata and Manali.

Published: 02nd January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

The actor along with Prayaga Martin and Shanvi Srivastava

By Express News Service

Ganesh and the team of Geetha are back in Bengaluru after completing their first schedule of shooting in Kolkata and Manali. “We started on a good note in Kolkata, but shooting at Manali was done in rough climate conditions. The weather was often under -14 degree Celsius and shooting was a task. However, we managed to shoot scenes as well a song,”  says Vijay Nagendra, sharing few stills from the film’s sets featuring Ganesh and the three heroines —  Parvathy Arun, Praya Martin and Shanvi Srivastava. The first two are making their mark in the Kannada film industry. “We have completed 15 days and that covers 20 per cent of the film,” the director told CE.

Planning for the second schedule of filming is ongoing, which the crew will resume from January 28 onwards. Ganesh, who is juggling between his other film, 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi, will be joining the sets of the film from this week and will be completing shooting major portions of the film. He will head back to the sets of Vijay Nagendra’s directorial later.

Meanwhile, the director, wasting no time, is planning to edit the portions that have already been shot. The film is made under Golden Movies banner, in association with producer Syed Salaam, music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geetha Ganesh Shanvi Srivastava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp