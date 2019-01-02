Home Entertainment Kannada

In Rakshit’s life, Charlie makes all the rules

Meanwhile, the director also revealed the release month, and said that 777 Charlie is slated to hit theatres in December 2019.

A still from the film 777Charlie

By Express News Service

My Life, says Rakshit Shetty; My Rules, says Charlie. This new poster revealed by the makers of 777 Charlie on the first day of the new year, has garnered attention, and director Kiranraj, who is making his debut, tells us that it captures the essence of what the film’s story is all about.

“Rakshit in the film is living a lonely life, is short-tempered and not mingling with people, far away from society. In contrast Charlie, (the dog) is very hyperactive.

The coming of Charlie into Rakshit’s life’s and how that changes him as a person will be the story of 777 Charlie,” says Kiranraj, who sat on this script for one-and-half years before turning it into reality.“It is a unique story, and I hope to see the same kind on impact on the silver screen,” he adds.

The next shooting schedule is fixed for March, only after Rakshit is completely done with his shoot for Avane Srimannarayana. “ I am done with 30 per cent of shooting and we hope to complete it all by June. We are targeting a December release,” he said.

The film is presented by Pushkar Films and is produced under Paramvah Studios. It features three labradors in key roles. The film also has Sangeetha as the female lead. Nobin Paul scoring the music for 777 Charlie.

