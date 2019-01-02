Priya Varrier will do the wink act in Kannada too

By Express News Service

While there was speculation about Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Petta and Ram Charan’s Telugu flick Vinaya Vidheya Rama being dubbed and released in Kannada, the makers of the Malayalam film, Oru Adaar Love have made an official announcement that it will dubbed and simultaneously released in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

The romantic comedy directed by Omar Lulu is titled as Kirik Love Story in Kannada and is set for Valentine’s Day release. While an ad has been released on January 1, the director spoke to City Express about some details. He said, “This will be the first Malayalam film to be officially dubbed and released in Kannada, along with other languages, and we have registered the film’s title with the film chamber. We are

planning to present the film to the censor board in Karnataka by the end of January,” he says.

The original film, co-written by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan, is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the Ousepachan Movie House banner. The film narrates a tale of romance between two high school students. To recall, Oru Aadar Love garnered national attention with Priya Varrier’s famous wink, which also made news internationally as the clip went viral worldwide.

Why did the director feel that this movie would do well with Kannada audiences? “It’s an international film that will suit all kinds of audiences and so we decided to release it in the local languages of respective regions,” explains the director, who is planning to come to Bengaluru along with the team closer to the release date.

Panchantantra to clash with Kirik Love Story

Yogaraj Bhat has announced the release of his upcoming film, Panchatantra, which will also see a Valentine’s Day release, thus clashing with the first dubbed Malaylam film, Kirik Love story. The romantic drama stars Vihan and Sonal Monteiro, along with Akashara Gowda playing a pivotal role.