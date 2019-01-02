Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada director Upendra to direct his 50th film, Adhira

Published: 02nd January 2019

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Reports of Upendra teaming up with a debutant director Santhu for his 50th film titled Adhira now gets a major twist. Interestingly, this subject will now be directed by the actor himself who will be wielding the megaphone for the period drama, thus fulfilling a long pending demand from his fans, who have been wanting to see him behind the camera.

Confirming the news is producer RS Srinivas, who told us that the production house has picked up Santhu’s script, and Upendra, who will be directing the film, is currently working on the script to better match his style. “Upendra’s 50th film will be made with a sizeable budget with a minimum investment of Rs 50 crore. It will now made in  Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.  If all goes as per plan, shooting for the film is likely to start from April end,” the producer told  City Express.

This is the first time the director has picked up a script written by someone else and Srinivas felt that since it is Upendra’s 50th film, the project needed his involvement. Another interesting news is Adhira will feature two heroines. “We are planning to bring in established heroines for the movie, and for this, we have allocated a good budget and will zero-in on the names after consulting with Upendra. The process of finalising the artistes will be done after Pongal,” said Srinivas.

Adhira, which means ‘lights’, is touted to be a period-drama about incarnation, which will have historical, commercial and suspense elements. Initially, a short teaser by the director caught the attention of producer Srinivas. Later, it was shown to Upendra, who was so impressed with the teaser, that it was decided to develop it as a full-length feature film.

Directed by Upendra, the film will only raise the bar for the industry further. The team plans to make an official announcement soon on this front and the movie promises to have a stellar cast. Initially, they had planned to shoot with AT Ravish scoring the music and Kanal Kannan doing the choreography and stunts with  Arun Sagar handling the art direction. Whether they plan to bring in the same technicians is something that needs to be confirmed by the makers in the coming days.

