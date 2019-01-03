Home Entertainment Kannada

Ajay Devgn’s first look in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior out

Ajay Devgn’s first look as fierce Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in the upcoming film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, was revealed on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Taanaji

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s first look as fierce Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in the upcoming film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, was revealed on Wednesday. The poster depicts the actor rappelling down a mountain gorge with a sword in his hand.

His face is covered in a cloth-mask and he’s wearing a white dhoti and headgear. Tanaji Malusare was a leading commander (subedar) in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhonsle. He is immortalized in history and Marathi folklore for his military exploits in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. 

Taajani: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut, who helmed the 2015 Marathi-language film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, a biopic on freedom fighter and social reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak. 

Produced by Bhushan 

Kumar of T-Series, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp