Ajay Devgn’s first look in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior out

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn’s first look as fierce Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in the upcoming film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, was revealed on Wednesday. The poster depicts the actor rappelling down a mountain gorge with a sword in his hand.

His face is covered in a cloth-mask and he’s wearing a white dhoti and headgear. Tanaji Malusare was a leading commander (subedar) in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhonsle. He is immortalized in history and Marathi folklore for his military exploits in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Taajani: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut, who helmed the 2015 Marathi-language film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, a biopic on freedom fighter and social reformer Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Produced by Bhushan

Kumar of T-Series, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 22.