I-T sleuths raid homes of Kannada film stars including Puneet Rajkumar, Yash

It is said that residences of producers of Blockbuster hit KGF Vijay Kiragandhur and Villain producer CR Manohar have also been raided. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:12 PM

Puneet Rajkumar

I-T sleuths have conducted raids at 10 places including Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Sadashivnagar residence. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped Sandalwood on Thursday as sleuths from the Income Tax department knocked on the doors of four actors and three producers on Thursday.  

The actors who were raided are Shivarajkumar, Puneet Rajkumar, Sudeep and Yash. 'KGF' producer Vijay Kiragandhur, 'Villian' producer CR Manohar and Rockline Venkatesh were raided. According to Income Tax Department officials, raids were being carried out in 28 locations across the city with several teams of officials involved in the raid.

The raids are being carried out at Puneet Rajkumar's residence at Sadashivanagar, Venkatesh's house at Mahalakshmi Layout and other locations.

More details awaited. 

