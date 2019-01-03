Home Entertainment Kannada

Jack Manju to distribute Rajinikanth-starrer Petta in Karnataka

 It is a fan moment for Jack Manju (A Manjunath), who is taking up the distribution of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Petta in Karnataka.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a fan moment for Jack Manju (A Manjunath), who is taking up the distribution of superstar Rajinikanth’s film Petta in Karnataka. The film will hit theatres on January 11 during the Sankranthi weekend and the distributor is planning to release the Superstar’s film in at least 350 theatres across the state, which is as big a release for any Kannada film featuring a star. 

A still from Petta

The film, distributed under KSK Showreel, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Kannada-dubbed version of Petta will be released two weeks later, says Manju. “This is the first time I am distributing a film of another language. I always wanted to associate with a superstar from the time I entered the cinema industry. This time, I am able to manage the distribution process of a Rajinikanth film. If an opportunity arises, I would love to produce a film for the Superstar, it will be a dream come true,” he shares. 

Petta is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraju and produced by Kalinithi Maran under Studio Sun Pictures. The action drama has Rajinikanth back in his massive avatar, which also features Trisha and Simran as female leads. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui making his Tamil debut with Petta, the film brings along well-known casts - Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, M Sasikumar, J Mahendran and Guru Somasundaram. 

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Tiru as the film’s cameraman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp