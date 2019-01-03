Home Entertainment Kannada

Newbie Viraat shakes a leg with aplomb

Going by Viraat moves in a song from KISS, it looks like Sandalwood has another self-assured actor-dancer.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The actor, who made his debut in AP Arjun’s film, has caught the attention of audiences for his stylish moves in the song Sheela Susheela. The track sung by rapper Chandan Shetty, has music by V Harirkishna. The track ,which released on You Tube on New Year’s day has been trending ever since. 

Now, all eyes are on this newbie. According to director Arjun, Viraat is a trained dancer, and has been learning in it since childhood. “But dancing in films is new to him. He was training for at least eight months to get the perfect moves. Only after that was the shot done,” says Arjun.

Viraat is already booked by the KISS producer V Ravi Kumar, with whom he will bring out his second project. The film made under Rashtrakuta Pictures also features another newbie Sreeleela, who is making her tinsel town entry. 

