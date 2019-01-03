Home Entertainment Kannada

Popular track Hosa belaku from Rajkumar’s recreated for Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha

The film made under Hayagriva Movie Adishtana is produced by MVV Satyanarayana and A Sampath, and has cinematography by Rahul Shrivastav.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar in a still from Kavacha

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The evergreen song Hosa Belaku Moodutidde from Dr Rajkumar’s Hosa Belaku will get a remix in his son Shivarajkumar’s film,  According to director GVR Vasu, this popular retro track in Kavacha has been “recreated as per the situation.” “The song featuring the Century star will be a remix version,” says Vasu, adding that the track is shot during a celebration. “The new version has music director Arjun Janya’s touch and is sung by Vijay Prakash,”  he reveals. 

Not a exact copy of Oppam: director 

A sill from Hosa Belaku

Kavacha is remake of the Malayalam film Oppam starring Mohanlal. However, the Kannada version will have an additional track.”Ours is not a copy of the original. Also, Shivarajkumar is personally not for any remakes, but accepted the film only after the script was redrafted. At least 50 per cent of the story has been changed from the original version to cater to the Kannada audience. This action-thriller has new elements, which is what Shivanna’s fans look forward to,” he says.  

Kavacha will release on January 18, and is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film features Shivanna in the role of a visually-challenged man, who protects a young girl from a serial killer. The film also sees Kruthika Jayakumar, Isha Kopppikar, Baby Meenkashi, Vasishta Simha, Jayaprakash, and Tabla Nani among others. The film made under Hayagriva Movie Adishtana is produced by MVV Satyanarayana and A Sampath, and has cinematography by Rahul Shrivastav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp