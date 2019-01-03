Popular track Hosa belaku from Rajkumar’s recreated for Shivarajkumar’s Kavacha

A Sharadhaa By

The evergreen song Hosa Belaku Moodutidde from Dr Rajkumar’s Hosa Belaku will get a remix in his son Shivarajkumar’s film, According to director GVR Vasu, this popular retro track in Kavacha has been “recreated as per the situation.” “The song featuring the Century star will be a remix version,” says Vasu, adding that the track is shot during a celebration. “The new version has music director Arjun Janya’s touch and is sung by Vijay Prakash,” he reveals.

Not a exact copy of Oppam: director

A sill from Hosa Belaku

Kavacha is remake of the Malayalam film Oppam starring Mohanlal. However, the Kannada version will have an additional track.”Ours is not a copy of the original. Also, Shivarajkumar is personally not for any remakes, but accepted the film only after the script was redrafted. At least 50 per cent of the story has been changed from the original version to cater to the Kannada audience. This action-thriller has new elements, which is what Shivanna’s fans look forward to,” he says.

Kavacha will release on January 18, and is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film features Shivanna in the role of a visually-challenged man, who protects a young girl from a serial killer. The film also sees Kruthika Jayakumar, Isha Kopppikar, Baby Meenkashi, Vasishta Simha, Jayaprakash, and Tabla Nani among others. The film made under Hayagriva Movie Adishtana is produced by MVV Satyanarayana and A Sampath, and has cinematography by Rahul Shrivastav.