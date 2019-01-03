Home Entertainment Kannada

Suni’s Bazaar  to compete with around eight non-Kannada films, including that of stars

As Bazaar is releasing during Makara Sankranti week, director Suni is up for a challenge as he competes with big non-Kannada films.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

As Bazaar is releasing during Makara Sankranti week, director Suni is up for a challenge as he competes with big non-Kannada films. His film is coming along with eight big films, including Rajinikanth’s Petta, Ajith-starrer Viswasam in  Tamil and Ram Charan’s film Vinaya Vidheya  Rama in Telugu.

A still from the film

With almost all films of other languages releasing in Karnataka, a Kannada film will get fewer number of screens,” says Suni ,adding, “In spite of having a blockbuster hit like KGF and positive reviews about the recently-released Ananthu v/s Nusrath, it is always a struggle to get theatres for our own language, and ours become the last priority.” 

Suni says he is not in a capacity to block a film’s release, however, he is confident about his content. “Being a fan of Rajinikanth, even we fear to releasing a film along with his.  However, knowing that Kannadigas look for content-based movies, I am sure Bazaar  falls in that category,”he tells us.

Reversible love story
Bazaar marks the debut of Dhanveer Gowda along with Aditi Prabhudeva, and is said to be ‘a reversible love story’. “Usually, a boy falls in love with a girl and tries to impress her, but in the case of Bazaar, the lead hero is hell-bent on experiencing failures in love. Whether he gets successful at it is the theme of the film. The film explores pigeon racing, This will also be my first mass-based film, says Suni.

