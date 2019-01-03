Home Entertainment Kannada

Umashree makes comeback to silver-screen after hiatus

Popular senior actor and politician Umashree will get back to silver screen after a six-year break.  

By Express News Service

Popular senior actor and politician Umashree will get back to silver screen after a six-year break.  She has signed on Byatraya, which will star Ravichandran and Chetan, and is to be produced by RS Productions. The reason for her long absence has been a hectic political schedule. 

Interestingly, the film directed by Madan Mohan Reddy will see Umashree playing mother to Ravichandran, thus bringing back this popular mother-son jodi after Putnanja. 

According to producer RS Srinivas, the combination of senior actor Umashree, Ravichandran and Chetan is something to watch out for. The latter will have a complete make over for the character. The producer hopes to reveal the first looks of Ravichandran and Chetan during Sankranti. 

While the team plans to start shooting from January 12 onwards, they are on the look out for a suitable heroine. And we hear that Srinivas is keen to have Rashmika Mandanna on board for this particular role. “But we are yet to approach her,” he says.

