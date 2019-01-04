Income tax raid on Kannada film industry continues for the second day

By UNI

BENGALURU: The IT officials, who began raiding house and properties of leading personalities in Kannada Film industry, including on veteran actors and film producers, continued their sweep for the second day on Friday in the IT hub of India.

Besides the residences of the ace actors, the IT officials have also raided top producers including Rockline Venkatesh, C R Manohar and Jayanna and also questioning them after making seizure of some property documents, and bank accounts, the IT sources said.

The officials, who had swooped in on the residences of well-known Film personalities have also reportedly confiscated incriminating documents and sought details from the Actors and their kins in relation to their seizure, the sources added.

Some of the IT officials, who raided the house of Sudeep, who is also anchoring the Popular Kannada version of 'Big Boss' serial, had stayed back with the search for the late night while some other officials joined them in the wee hours.

Searches and questioning are continuing.