From Puneet Rajkumar to Yash: 'Raid' plays out on Sandalwood stars

Yash

Yash was not in Bengaluru when the Income Tax department sleuths raided his house. His movie—’KGF Chapter 1’ has made big news in terms of earnings. | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was Ajay Devgan’s flick ‘Raid’ in action on Thursday. The drama began at dawn, planned to precision and with utmost secrecy, by the top brass of the I-T department -- from hiring of cabs, the timing, and which team would go where.  

“No one had a clue who would be doing what and where the raids would take place. The team of officers, including 25 to 30 chartered accountants to conduct audits, were only informed that raids may be conducted, and they would have to be ready,” a source said.

Around 4.30 am Thursday, the team reportedly received a message from top officials, asking them to assemble in their respective IT offices. Top police officials were not aware of it either. “The police department was asked to provide security around the residences of actors only after I-T sleuths went in,” said a police source. Once the teams reached the offices, about 30 pre-booked cabs were waiting, ready to ferry them to the locations.

“Our official cars were not used for the raids. Cabs were booked and were asked to be present near the offices in Yelahanka, Koramangala etc. The teams dispersed from there,” an official stated. Sources in the department brushed off any political motive behind the raids, which they said were conducted following information collected by I-T sleuths regarding tax evasion by the accused. 

There were several reports about private financiers investing in the big-budget movies made in Sandalwood. (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

Software spots evasion 

Transactions and investments made by actors and producers on the list were being scrutinised over the past four months using a data analytic software. Any irregularities in connection with income and income declared during filing tax, is flagged by the system. After this, serious scrutiny was done and the raids followed, explained an officer.

Notices and raids

Usually, notices are issued to companies or individuals with wrong declaration of income. Major shortcomings in income declaration, aimed at hiding income and evading taxes, attracts the attention of the I-T department.

Teams of officials from the Investigation Wing of the I-T department are deputed to conduct surveys and raids on various properties belonging to the accused and their business associates or relatives.

Big budgets, racy cars

There were several reports about private financiers investing in the big-budget movies made in Sandalwood. High-end cars were purchased and later gifted to relatives by actors and producers. Several big-ticket functions were also reported, which could have provoked the raids, said another officer.

Security beef up

The I-T officials took help from local police to ensure that there is no commotion near the actors’ houses. Security near the residences of Yash, Puneet Rajkumar, Shivarajkumar and Sudeep was beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. While Yash and Sudeep were not at home at the time of the raids, other actors and producers were grilled for more than 10 hours.

Investments under lens 

According to initial reports, there were allegations that producers were making huge investments in films to legitimise their black money, earning large profits in the process, which too went unreported and undocumented. Also, there were allegations against the financiers who had invested in the blockbusters that were released recently.

Normal I-T activity: Yash

I was in Mumbai when I heard about the raid, and returned to Bengaluru. I will cooperate with I-T officials and give them all details. This is my first time and I will consult my auditor on how to go about it. This is normal I-T related activity and people need not add colour to it. There’s no political motive behind the raid. 

No political motive: Kiccha Sudeep

My mother, who is 70 years old, was alone at home so I returned from Mandya. There is no political motive behind the raid. The officials have their own set of rules and regulations, and they must be following it. Since there were big-budget films like The Villain, KGF and Natasarvabhowma, the I-T dept must be seeking clarifications. If we are correct in our financial dealings, we don’t have to be worried.

