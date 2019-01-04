Home Entertainment Kannada

Teams of over 100 taxmen search 26 premises of Kannada film stars

It is said that both Yash's mother and Radhika refused to speak and said they had no knowledge of Yash's assets.

KGF

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF - Chapter 1'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At the crack of dawn on Thursday, several teams of over 100 Income-Tax department officers came knocking on the doors of popular actors Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Yash, and top movie directors Rockline Venkatesh, Jayanna, C R Manohar and Vijay Kirangandur in different parts of the city in a coordinated search and seizure exercise. In all, searches were conducted at 26 premises.

As they sifted through documents, computers and laptops were also seized and checked. The officials even raided the houses of relatives. Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit, a leading actress who is presently at her parents’ residence in Gayatrinagar after delivery of their baby, was also questioned about the assets they own.

However, it is said that both Yash’s mother and Radhika refused to speak and said they had no knowledge of Yash’s assets. Radhika reportedly told the officials that she had come to her parents’ home to nurse her newborn and that doctors had advised her not to undergo any kind of stress.

The officials then waited for the actor-husband to reach Bengaluru to question him. Radhika’s father Krishnaprasad Pandit was reportedly taken by I-T officials to an unknown place for questioning and was brought back in the evening. 

