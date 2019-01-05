Ganesh wraps up Gimmick, first poster revealed

CE Features By

Ganesh, who wrapped up 2018 with the release of Orange, is currently juggling between three projects. He has now wrapped up shoot for Gimmick, and the makers have revealed its first poster. The film, directed by Naganna, will be his first release in 2019.

This is also the Golden Star’s first attempt at horror-comedy.

With majority of the scenes shot in a unique house located in Sri Lanka, the team has also shot a few portions in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Gimmick will introduce Ronika Singh, who will be making her Sandalwood debut with Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sadhu Kokila, Shobhraj, Sunderaj, all of whom have prominent roles. The horror comedy that is being made under Sami Pictures and produced by Deepak Sami, has Arjun Janya scoring music and Ravi Varma choreographing stunts. Meanwhile, Ganesh, who has completed the first schedule of Geetha, will be joining the sets of Preetham Gubbi’s 99 soon.