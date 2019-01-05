Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh wraps up Gimmick, first poster revealed

Ganesh, who wrapped up 2018 with the release of Orange, is currently juggling between three projects.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the film

By CE Features
Express News Service

Ganesh, who wrapped up 2018 with the release of Orange, is currently juggling between three projects. He has now wrapped up shoot for Gimmick, and the makers have revealed its first poster. The film, directed by Naganna, will be his first release in 2019.

This is also the Golden Star’s first attempt at horror-comedy. 
With majority of the scenes shot in a unique house located in Sri Lanka, the team has also shot a few portions in Mysuru and Bengaluru. 

Gimmick will introduce Ronika Singh, who will be making her Sandalwood debut with Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sadhu Kokila, Shobhraj, Sunderaj, all of whom have prominent roles. The horror comedy that is being made under Sami Pictures and produced by Deepak Sami, has Arjun Janya scoring music and Ravi Varma choreographing stunts. Meanwhile, Ganesh, who has completed the first schedule of Geetha, will be joining the sets of Preetham Gubbi’s  99 soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gimmick Orange Ganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp