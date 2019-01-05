Home Entertainment Kannada

I am trying my best not to fall for any script that comes my way: Aditi Prabhudeva

As Aditi Prabhudeva prepares for her upcoming release, Aditi admits that months of hard work have gone into ensuring that her move is fruitful.

Published: 05th January 2019

Aditi Prabhudeva

By  CE Features
Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva is no stranger to the Kannada film industry or audience. Having become a household name with her teleserial Nagakanika, she made her transition from small screen to big screen with Dhairyam, and now gears for her second outing, Bazaar, which is coming eight months after her debut release. 

 As she prepares for her upcoming release, Aditi admits that months of hard work have gone into ensuring that her move is fruitful. Bazaar, directed by Suni, will hit theatres next week, ahead of which Aditi is naturally anxious. “After Dhairyam, I was determined to take up projects with a good script and good team, even if it meant I had to wait.

I’ve done many auditions and read a lot of scripts, before choosing Bazaar. I picked it mainly for its story and my role,” she says, adding, “After I signed on Suni’s film, I have bagged projects like Operation Nakshatra, Totapuri, Singha, all of which give me a chance to explore my versatility,” she says, adding that a serial like Nagakanike helped her connect with the audience, and thus gave her a foothold in the film industry.  

For Aditi, showbiz was an unplanned entry. The engineer and MBA graduate planned on becoming a bank manager, but accidentally made her way into film. “But now I feel that this is where I belong to and this is my life,” says Aditi, who hopes to bag a role of a rani (queen) someday, especially since she likes the look, costumes and style of that era.  

According to Aditi, Bazaar is a total entertainer, especially for animal lovers.  “Throughout the film, there are pigeons, which make the film visually appealing,” says Aditi. Her character— which is about the sentiments between a father and daughter — brings in the emotional quotient to Bazaar. In addition, it’s an action-packed film with some fight sequences by the lead actor, Dhanveer Gowda. Coming from serial background, Aditi’s thumb rule – patience pays off. “I am trying my best not to fall for any script that comes my way. I’m treading with caution, which is the best way to go about thing in this industry,” she says.

