Manvitha Kamath heading towards B-Town?

Looks like another Kannada heroine is heading to B-Town. Manvitha Kamath, who set the ball rolling with her role in Suri’s Tagaru, is said to have made a temporary camp in Mumbai, and her latest photos clicked by Mohit Holani are the talk of the town. “Yes, I am in Mumbai, the film hub, and it is all a new experience.”

So, is it Bollywood calling for Manvitha? “I am glad to have a lot of exciting things going on, but I have been asked to be tight-lipped and have kept my fingers crossed. I would love to share a lot, but only at the right time,” she replies.

On the Kannada front, Manvitha wrapped 2018 by completing the major talkie portions for her next yet-to-be-titled project, directed by Nagathihalli Chandrashekar. She is paired opposite Vasishta Simha in the film. The project is left with 10 days of patch works and songs.

Meanwhile, Manvitha is gearing up to join the sets of Daari Tappida Maga. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film’s shooting is currently on with lead hero Dheeren Rajkumar, who is making his debut. Manvitha is said to be joining the sets of the film from January 16. “2019 has started on a good note and I am waiting to start off with Daari Tappida Maga. It is yet another role to be added to my profile,” she says.

