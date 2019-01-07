Rakshit Shetty to make a style statement with Khakhi

By Express News Service

After creating a buzz with Kirik Party, actor-director Rakshit Shetty has kept a low profile. So, every time we hear details about his upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana, we naturally dig deeper. While Rakshit will sport his signature khakhi uniform, we’re told that he will don the same costume throughout the movie. “Except for a short sequence will Rakshit wear a white shirt and dhoti. Otherwise, he will appear in the cop avatar even in the songs,” says Sachin Ravi, the editor, who is making his directorial debut with this film.

Talkie portions completed,shooting song sequences

Sachin Ravi

The film — jointly produced by Pushkar Films of Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash’s Shree Devi Entertainers—is almost done with the talkie portions, and at present the director is wielding the meghaphone for the song sequences. The period drama set in the 80s, will consist of 5 tracks, including a promotional one. With one song already having been shot, the team will now complete the three other songs this month. In February, the major fight sequences will be shot. “The current track is a semi-duet. It is choreographed by Imran Saradhariya, and lyrics are written by Nagarjuna, one of the writers working in 7 Odds. He has the written the lyrics for 3 songs,” he says.

Gearing up for dubbing in five languages; VFX underway

Meanwhile, the Kannada film which will simultaneously be dubbed and released in four other languages, is gearing up for the dubbing process for which they are getting a team together. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in bringing the right dubbing artistes and professional writers for each language. An audition is underway to finalise the d bing artistes for other languages.“With the film mostly shot in huge sets, visual effects plays a major role. The VFX is being done at Pinaka studio in Bengaluru,” says Sachin, who has a background in visual media. The team consisting of 20 members are currently working on the visual effects and will make use of 3D technology. “We will be doing 90 per cent of the job here, while the remaining 10 per cent will be outsourced because of time constraints.”