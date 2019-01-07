Home Entertainment Kannada

Triple dhamaka in Bharaate

In addition, Supreeth will be making his debut as producer.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Brothers Sai Kumar (popularly known as ‘Dialogue King’), P Ravi Shankar (who rose to fame as Armuga Ravishankar with Kempegowda) and actor Ayyappa P Sharma will all be in one frame. Yes, the established trio, for the first time, be sharing screen space in Bharaate. The Sriimurali-starrer film, directed by Chethan Kumar, has managed to rope in the actors, all of whom will be seen in prominent roles.

Sriimurali

In addition, Supreeth will be making his debut as producer. It is said that Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa have completed shooting their portions, while Saikumar will to shoot his portions and will join the sets in the coming days. SaiKumar and Ravi  Shankar are dubbing artistes turned actors and rose to stardom in Kannada cinema. They have also acted in Telugu and Tamil films, while Ayyappa is a notable actor in the industry and his role in the latest film KGF has garnered a lot of attention.

A family entertainer, Bharaate, meaning noise, has raised the expectations among cine-goers, especially because of its interesting cast. It is said to be in demand as filmmakers are keen to take the film in other languages, especially Bhojpuri, as the team has shot extensive portions in Rajasthan.  

The makers, who have completed shooting in parts of Mandya, Mysuru and North Karnataka, will resume their next schedule in Bengaluru from January 10. Bharaate features Sreeleela in the female lead and music by Arjun Janya.

