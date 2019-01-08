Home Entertainment Kannada

Bazaar’s release postponed indefinitely 

Suni’s upcoming directorial, Bazaar, which was supposed to be released during Sankranthi, is now postponed.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By  CE Features
Express News Service

Suni’s upcoming directorial, Bazaar, which was supposed to be released during Sankranthi, is now postponed. The film featuring Dhanveer Gowda and Aditi Prabhudeva was earlier slated to release on January 11, but now it has been pushed indefinitely. This is due to issues with the Animal Board and ‘less number of screens’, stated Suni.

“Our film story required pigeons and there has been a discussion about this at the Animal Board, which is taking much longer than expected.

Secondly, with big films in other languages, I am not getting the number of screens I had expected at multiplexes. So, the makers decided to postpone the release. We will be announcing the date after consulting the producers,” says the director. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunil Bazaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp