Bazaar’s release postponed indefinitely 

Suni’s upcoming directorial, Bazaar, which was supposed to be released during Sankranthi, is now postponed. The film featuring Dhanveer Gowda and Aditi Prabhudeva was earlier slated to release on January 11, but now it has been pushed indefinitely. This is due to issues with the Animal Board and ‘less number of screens’, stated Suni.

“Our film story required pigeons and there has been a discussion about this at the Animal Board, which is taking much longer than expected.

Secondly, with big films in other languages, I am not getting the number of screens I had expected at multiplexes. So, the makers decided to postpone the release. We will be announcing the date after consulting the producers,” says the director.